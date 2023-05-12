The rehab schedule for Hendriks (illness) will be re-evaluated after Sunday's appearance for Triple-A Charlotte, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hendriks gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning for Charlotte on Thursday. His current "tentative schedule", according to the reliever, calls for outings Sunday and then either Tuesday or Wednesday, but he acknowledged that he's not yet ready to rejoin the White Sox bullpen. Hendriks could still be activated from the injured list late next week, but there's a good chance the team might play it safe and slow down the 34-year-old's rehab, as he's still barely a month removed from his last round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkins lymphoma.