Hendriks (forearm) said Friday that he'd be activated off the injured list Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendriks hasn't pitched in three weeks due to a forearm issue. He threw a bullpen Friday which he said felt completely normal, but while he believes he could be activated already, the team will give him a few more days. He should immediately reclaim the closer role upon his return.
