Hendriks did not allow a baserunner while striking out two in a clean ninth inning Wednesday against the Twins.

Hendriks made his second appearance since being activated from the injured list July 4. He threw in the eighth inning in his initial outing but returned to the traditional closer role Wednesday to appear in the top of the ninth frame in a tied game. Hendriks hasn't shown any signs of rust, as he has yet to allow a baserunner while striking out five across two innings since his return.