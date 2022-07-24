Hendriks (1-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one to take the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Hendriks entered in the ninth inning with the score knotted at four. He immediately got into trouble, allowing hits to four of the first five hitters he faced to take his third loss of the season. Hendriks entered the game having held opponents scoreless in his last 15 appearances, maintaining a 22:3 K:BB span across 15.1 frames in that span. Despite Saturday's poor performance, Hendriks still has a 3.13 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 31.2 innings for the season.