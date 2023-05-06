Hendriks (illness) threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks needed just nine pitches to get out of the inning. The right-hander could work again Sunday, and he eventually work make back-to-back appearances for the Knights before he rejoins the White Sox and their bullpen. Hendriks has missed all of the 2023 season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma over the winter, and he should be closing games for the White Sox in a very short time.