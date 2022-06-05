Hendriks earned a save against the Rays on Saturday with a perfect ninth inning that included two strikeouts.

Hendriks faced a challenge in protecting a one-run lead, but he got through the ninth comfortably, striking out the final two batters he faced and needing only nine pitches to retire the side. The right-hander hasn't been scored upon in seven straight outings and has racked up 12 strikeouts while going 6-for-6 in save chances over that stretch. He ranks fourth in the majors with 15 saves on the campaign.