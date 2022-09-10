Hendriks saved Friday's 5-3 win against the Athletics, walking and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hendriks entered in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and issued a leadoff walk before inducing a strikeout and game-ending double play. Aside from a blown save Aug. 25, the 33-year-old has avoided a poor mark since July 23, allowing seven earned runs in 18.1 innings during the stretch. Hendrik's 32 save place one behind league-leader Kenley Jansen.