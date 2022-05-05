Hendriks earned the save against the Cubs on Wednesday by pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out one batter.

The right-hander pitched (and notched a save) each of the previous two days, but he threw only 22 combined pitches in those outings and was therefore able to appear in a third consecutive contest Wednesday. He needed only 10 pitches this time around to earn another save, giving him seven on the season. The White Sox have an off day Thursday, so there will be no intrigue about whether Hendriks could be deployed for a fourth straight game.