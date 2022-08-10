Hendriks earned the save in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City after giving up a run on one hit with one strikeout and zero walks during the ninth inning.

The right-hander surrendered a leadoff single to Vinnie Pasquantino, who advanced to third base on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly. It's the fourth time in eight outings since the All-Star break Hendriks has been scored upon, and he's allowed six earned runs with a 12:1 K:BB during that stretch. Overall he's 23-for-26 in save chances with a 3.26 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, so his positioning as Chicago's closer remains secure.