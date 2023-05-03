White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Hendriks (illness) will need four or five minor-league rehab appearances prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Hendriks is scheduled to head down to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday and will begin appearing in games with the affiliate over the weekend. Having mapped out a pitching schedule that will eventually include appearances on back-to-back days, the veteran closer appears on track to be activated by the White Sox around the middle of May. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma over the winter and completed his final round of chemotherapy in April.
