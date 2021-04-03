Hendriks picked up a multi-inning save Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings in a win over the Angels.

The White Sox were up, 7-6, and the Angels had two on and two out in the eighth when Hendriks entered to get the final out. Chicago then plated five in the ninth in what was looking like an an uneventful save, particularly when Hendriks retired the first two batters in the ninth, but Shohei Ohtani took him deep for a two-run home run. Sometimes, an elite closer can lose his edge when having the cushion of a big lead.