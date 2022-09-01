Hendriks allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Hendriks wasn't at his sharpest, but he got the job done despite allowing an RBI single to Michael Massey in the ninth inning. This was Hendriks' first appearance since his blown save Aug. 25 versus the Orioles, though that was mostly due to a lack of save opportunities, as the White Sox snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday. The closer owns a 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB through 46 innings with 29 saves in 33 attempts.