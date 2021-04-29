Hendriks earned the save Thursday after tossing a perfect inning that included one strikeout.
Tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the seventh inning of Thursday's twin bill, Hendriks sent Jonathan Schoop down on strikes before forcing Niko Goodrum to pop out and Wilson Ramos to ground out. The right-hander needed just 12 pitches to get the job done, nine of which were strikes. The flawless frame raised his ERA to 4.35 and WHIP to 0.66 to go with five saves across 10.1 innings of work this season.
