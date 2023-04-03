Hendriks (illness) revealed in a video on the White Sox' Twitter account that he's starting his last round of chemotherapy Monday to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hendriks concluded the video by saying he'd "see you guys on the South Side soon." A timetable for the closer's return is not yet clear, but the White Sox did not place him on the 60-day injured list, creating hope that he could be back before the end of May. Reynaldo Lopez has notched the team's lone save so far in the early going.