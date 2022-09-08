Hendriks picked up the save in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Mariners and did not allow a baserunner while striking out three over one inning.

Hendriks has converted on 22 of his last 23 save opportunities over his last 34 appearances; however, the 33-year-old had stumbled in the five outings prior to this one, allowing four runs on seven hits. He has, however, posted a quality 10:1 K:BB in six innings over his last six outings.