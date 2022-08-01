Hendricks gave up one hit and no walks with two strikeouts over one scoreless inning to earn the save in a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Hendricks' shut-down performance earned him his 20th save of the season. The 33-year-old right-hander has now strung together two scoreless appearances in a row after giving up runs in three straight. Hendricks' 20 saves tie him for ninth best in the majors and he will see whatever remaining save opportunities the White Sox can produce down the stretch.