Hendricks gave up one hit and no walks with two strikeouts over one scoreless inning to earn the save in a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Sunday.
Hendricks' shut-down performance earned him his 20th save of the season. The 33-year-old right-hander has now strung together two scoreless appearances in a row after giving up runs in three straight. Hendricks' 20 saves tie him for ninth best in the majors and he will see whatever remaining save opportunities the White Sox can produce down the stretch.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Picks up second win•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Allows homer but earns save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Roughed up for third loss•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Earns 18th save•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Nails down save Sunday•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Returns to ninth inning•