Hendricks (illness) looked "really good" in a live batting practice session Monday and is "getting really close" to returning, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday.

"The velocity was really high," Grifol said. "His slider was really, really good. He's trending in the right direction. He's getting really close." Hendriks is expected to throw another live batting practice session Thursday before being re-evaluated. If things go as well that day as they did Monday, he seems likely to be activated this weekend.