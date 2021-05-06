Hendricks (1-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday, when he allowed an unearned run on two hits over a third of an inning against the Reds.
Hendriks entered in a non-save situation with the bases loaded and two outs of tied game in the bottom of the ninth inning. He rescued the White Sox from that jam but gave up two hits to open the 10th for Cincinnati's walkoff win.
