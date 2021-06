Hendriks (3-2) took the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners, allowing a solo homer while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Hendriks entered in a 2-2 tie in the ninth inning. After retiring the first two batters, Taylor Trammell took the right-hander deep for his second homer of the day, leading to a 3-2 Seattle victory. Despite Sunday's hiccup, Hendriks maintains a solid 2.23 ERA while converting 19 of 22 save opportunities.