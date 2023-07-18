Hendriks (elbow) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After being cleared to throw June 27, Hendriks will advance to the next step in his recovery process Wednesday. Assuming all goes well during his sim game, the 34-year-old closer will presumably embark on a rehab assignment before returning to Chicago's bullpen. Hendriks has pitched just five innings this season, surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters.