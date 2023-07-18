Hendriks (elbow) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After being cleared to throw June 27, Hendriks will advance to the next step in his recovery process Wednesday. Assuming all goes well during his sim game, the 34-year-old closer will presumably embark on a rehab assignment before returning to Chicago's bullpen. Hendriks has pitched just five innings this season, surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Set for bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Cleared for throwing•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Out through All-Star break•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Hopes to throw within a week•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Will receive PRP injection soon•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Evaluation coming Tuesday•