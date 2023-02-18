Hendriks (illness) is working out with the White Sox at camp and threw a bullpen session Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hendriks' top priority for now remains his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but it's certainly encouraging to see him able to throw. The White Sox previously said they didn't expect to have an update on their closer's ability until Opening Day, however, and there's been no suggestion that Friday's bullpen session is part of a typical spring build-up.