Hendriks threw his first bullpen session Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Hendriks got comfortable with catcher Yasmani Grandal, who told the pitcher that he was tipping pitches in an at-bat that led to the catcher hitting a home run off Hendriks during Game 2 of last year's playoff game between Oakland and Chicago. "So that's fun," said Hendriks with a broad smile. "It's pretty much the most productive home run I've given up, so there's that." Hendriks said he wasn't taking it for granted that he would be the White Sox's closer, but it's certain he will work the ninth inning when available.