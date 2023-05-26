Hendriks (illness) threw a successful round of live batting practice Friday in Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
"His numbers were really good," manager Pedro Grifol said of Hendriks' velocity readings during the workout. "He ticked up from Cleveland. Really good step in the right direction." The veteran closer now has three live batting practice sessions under his belt since a mostly underwhelming six-appearance rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte. Recovered from an offseason diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hendriks could make a triumphant return to the White Sox bullpen at some point this weekend.
