Hendriks (illness) threw a simulated game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox have been vague about a potential timetable for Hendriks' activation, but the fact that he's travelled with them on their road trip would seem to bode well for his chances to return soon. Hendriks posted a 10.80 ERA in six rehab appearances while struggling with his velocity, so it's possible he'll be used in low-leverage situations initially when he is activated.
