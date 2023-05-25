Hendriks (illness) will throw live batting practice Friday in Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendriks is traveling with the White Sox and seems to be on the brink of being activated from the injured list, depending how Friday's workout goes. He drew rave reviews following a live BP session this past Monday. The veteran closer has not yet appeared in a major-league game for Chicago this year following an offseason diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
