White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Hendriks (illness) will need four or five minor-league rehab appearances, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks headed down to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon and will begin appearing in games there over the weekend. Mapping out a probable timeline that will eventually include back-to-back outings on the farm, the veteran closer appears on track to be activated by the White Sox around the middle of May. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma over the winter and completed his final round of chemotherapy in April.