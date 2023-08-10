Hendriks (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

To create room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox placed Hendricks on the 60-day injured list. The closer recently underwent Tommy John surgery, so he is sidelined until late in the 2024 season. In a corresponding move, the White Sox claimed reliever Deivi Garcia off waivers from the Yankees.