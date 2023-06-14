Hendriks (elbow) received a cortisone shot Sunday and will get a PRP injection in the coming days, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Hendriks had to get both shots cleared with his oncologist first. The right-hander was placed on the injured list by the White Sox on Sunday with elbow inflammation, and there's no set timetable for when the closer will be able to return to the mound for Chicago. It's likely Hendriks will be shut down from throwing while he recovers from the injections, however, so it seems unlikely he'll be back on the bump before the end of June.