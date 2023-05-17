White Sox manager Pedro Grifol confirmed Wednesday that Hendriks (illness) won't be activated this week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks has temporarily paused his minor-league rehab assignment and will head to Chicago on Thursday for a meeting with White Sox management. The veteran closer has allowed six earned runs through five innings so far with Triple-A Charlotte, which works out to a 10.80 ERA. He's on the road back from an offseason diagnosis of Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

