Chapelli is hitting .278 with a .412 OBP, three home runs and four steals in 22 games with High-A Winston-Salem.

A stocky 5-foot-8 second baseman from Cuba with deceptive athleticism, Chapelli put up excellent stats as a 20-year-old in the Domincan Summer League last year, but he was several years older than the typical prospect in that league. This strong showing to start the year at an appropriate level for his age carries much more weight. The White Sox have a weak farm system, but they aren't short on second basemen, as Jose Rodriguez and Lenyn Sosa are also keystone prospects ahead of Chapelli on the organizational depth chart.