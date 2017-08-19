Giolito's 2017 debut has been pushed back to Tuesday, Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox shuffled their rotation for their upcoming doubleheader Monday and will use Carlos Rodon and Carson Fulmer for the twin bill. As such, Giolito will have to wait one extra day to make his first big league appearance of 2017. Giolito's shine as a top-tier prospect was worn off somewhat since 2016, but the 23-year-old will have a chance to finish the season strong once he joins the White Sox rotation Tuesday. He is coming off his best stretch of the season at Triple-A Charlotte, firing a 1.74 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP over his last five starts (31.0 IP).