The White Sox reinstated Giolito (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Royals in Kansas City.

In order to clear room for Giolito on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, the White Sox transferred right-hander Lance Lynn (knee) from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL and optioned right-hander Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte. Giolito was on the COVID-19 IL for five days and hasn't pitched since May 10, so it's possible that he faces some light restrictions with his workload as he returns to the mound Wednesday.