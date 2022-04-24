The White Sox activated Giolito (abdomen) from the 10-day injured list in advance of his scheduled start Sunday in Minnesota.

Though the White Sox will be bringing one of their top pitchers back for the series finale in Giolito, star outfielder Eloy Jimenez will head to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move due to a hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Jimenez's long-term absence is the latest in a long line of injury woes for the White Sox to begin the season, but Giolito's return at least fortifies a banged-up rotation. Giolito, who was on the shelf for just about two weeks with the left abdominal strain, tossed 50 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, so he could be capped at around 70-to-80 pitches Sunday as he makes his return from the IL.