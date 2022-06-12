Giolito struck out eight batters in five innings Saturday against the Rangers but allowed four runs on six hits and three walks. He did not factor into the decision.

Giolito allowed two baserunners in both of the first two innings but retired the side in order in the third and fourth frame, carrying a 5-0 lead into the top of the fifth. It all unraveled from there, as he loaded the bases with none out before allowing a sacrifice fly and three-run homer. He was able to escape the inning with a narrow five-run lead, but his teammates in the bullpen were unable to stem the bleeding in a game they'd eventually lose 11-9. He's now had two shaky starts in his last three, as he'd previously allowed six runs against the Blue Jays in his final start in May, another outing in which he struck out eight. He'll face a tough task next week as he aims to reverse the slump, as he'll face the Astros in Houston on Friday.