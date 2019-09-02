Giolito (14-8) yielded four runs on four hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out seven batters and taking the loss against Atlanta.

Giolito was terrorized by Freddie Freeman, giving up a pair of two-run homers to the Braves slugger. On the bright side, he retired 14 straight batters after allowing the first long ball. The 25-year-old owns a 3.30 ERA and 210:55 K:BB. He'll face the Angels at home Friday.