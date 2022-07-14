Giolito (6-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Guardians. He struck out five.

Giolito allowed leadoff doubles in the fourth and sixth but was able to strand both runners without giving up a run. However, the right-hander got into trouble again in the seventh inning after giving up a one-out single to Franmil Reyes followed by a full-count walk to Nolan Jones. Reynaldo Lopez replaced Giolito after the walk, but the starter was still charged with a run after Reyes scored on a fielding error by Josh Harrison. After surrendering 30 runs during a five-game streak, Giolito has given up two or fewer in three of his last four starts and has 26 strikeouts through 25 innings during that span. Giolito isn't scheduled to start again until after the All-Star break.