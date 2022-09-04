Giolito (10-9) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

Giolito cruised through four innings and looked like he could record his first scoreless outing since April 8, but it was not meant to be. He served up a fastball on a silver platter to Carlos Correa in the fifth inning, which Correa sent to center field for a two-run home run to put the Twins on the board. Giolito has now allowed 31 runs in 44.2 innings over his last nine starts, causing his ERA to increase to 5.21 on the season. He will look to get back on track next weekend at Oakland.