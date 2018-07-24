White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Another quality start
Giolito (7-8) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Angels.
The Angels tagged Giolito for four extra-base hits but he managed to strand seven runners on base, highlighted by a bases loaded groundout by Albert Pujols to end the fifth inning. He has now recorded three consecutive quality starts. In that stretch, he has allowed five earned runs while striking out 14 batters, walking 10, and surrendering two home runs across 19.2 innings. To continue these results, he'll need to either cut down on his walks or continue to suppress home runs at a career-best rate.
