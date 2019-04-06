Giolito (1-1) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Mariners.

Six days after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Giolito reverted form to 2018 when he had an MLB-high 4.7 BB/9. Giolito's bugaboo is repeating his mechanics, and that can waver from start to start. He's next due to pitch Friday to kick off a road series against the Yankees.