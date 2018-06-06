White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Beats Twins with quality start
Giolito (4-6) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Twins. He recorded one strikeout.
Giolito didn't have dominant stuff on the day, throwing just 59 percent of his pitches for strikes while inducing five swinging strikes. He did keep the ball down effectively, however, recording 10 groundball outs. Giolito got into a bit of trouble in the third inning, allowing a pair of runs after loading the bases on on two-walks and two hits. All things considered, it was one of Giolito's better starts in recent memory, though he still sports a 7.08 ERA heading into this weekend's scheduled start against the Red Sox.
