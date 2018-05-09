Giolito allowed four runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over four innings in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Pirates.

Giolito's mates staked him to a 4-0 lead after one inning, but he gave it all back in the second. It could have been worse, but the Pirates ran into the final out of a four-run second inning. Giolito eventually departed with a lead after needing 98 pitches to record his 12 outs. The word "erratic" comes to mind when looking at his game log, which is dotted with a four quality and near-quality starts among his seven outings, but the young right-hander left Tuesday's game with a 7.25 ERA in his pocket. He leads the AL with 25 walks and six hit batsmen. Giolito next takes the ball Sunday on the road against the Cubs.