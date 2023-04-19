Giolito (1-1) picked up the win in a 3-0 victory over the Phillies in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, walking one batter over six no-hit, scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

A Brandon Marsh double off Aaron Bummer in the eighth inning broke up the combined no-hitter, but that takes nothing away from a dazzling performance by Giolito. The right-hander fired 67 of 102 pitches for strikes and generated 30 called or swinging strikes as he delivered his second straight quality start, and he appears to be putting his rough 2022 behind him. Giolito will take a 4.29 ERA and 23:4 K:BB through 21 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week in Toronto.