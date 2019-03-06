White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Builds pitch count
Giolito allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings Tuesday against San Diego.
Giolito made his second spring start, running his pitch count up to 64. Only 36 of those pitches went for strikes, and he built up a number of 3-2 counts. After the game, Giolito talked about pulling too many pitches to his front side, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Coming off a season in which he walked 90 batters in 173.1 innings, the right-hander needs to command better in 2019.
