Giolito allowed no runs on six hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings Sunday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Sunday was Giolito's third time this season without allowing a run, though it was his first time not securing a win. He allowed just one extra-base knock and made some history after recording his 1000th career strikeout in the bottom of the third. Giolito has recorded 9+ strikeouts in three of his last six starts but has just one win since June 6. He now holds a 3.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 131:42 K:BB in 121 innings and lines up to face the Guardians next, that is if he hasn't been traded yet by the time he's set to take the mound again.