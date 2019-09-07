White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Bullpen squanders win
Giolito allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Friday.
Giolito did his part, leaving with the White Sox up, 4-2, but Aaron Bummer then Alex Colome gave up home runs in the eighth and ninth innings. That negated what would have been the right-hander's 15th win in a season that has put him in the mix for Cy Young discussion. He'll next take the mound Thursday at home against Kansas City.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Allows four runs in loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Good, but not enough to win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Turns in complete-game gem•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans 11 in win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Whiffs 13 in loss•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans eight in 12th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...