Giolito allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Friday.

Giolito did his part, leaving with the White Sox up, 4-2, but Aaron Bummer then Alex Colome gave up home runs in the eighth and ninth innings. That negated what would have been the right-hander's 15th win in a season that has put him in the mix for Cy Young discussion. He'll next take the mound Thursday at home against Kansas City.