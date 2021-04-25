Giolito will not start Sunday against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Though the move was reportedly not related to injury originally, it was later revealed that Giolito cut his finger on a bottle, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. It remains unclear when Giolito will take the mound next, though it could be for the first game of the team's series against Detroit on Tuesday. Michael Kopech will take the mound in Giolito's place Sunday against Texas.
