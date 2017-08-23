Giolito (0-1) dropped the decision in his 2017 debut, allowing four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings while striking out four in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

He threw 64 of 99 pitches for strikes and was scraping 96 mph with his fastball in the first inning, but by the end of his night Giolito's fastball could barely break 93 mph and his lack of confidence in his off-speed pitches was exposed. The right-hander's upside is still sky high, but don't expect him to be an immediate success. He'll next take the mound Sunday at home against the Tigers.