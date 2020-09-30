Giolito earned the win Tuesday against the A's in the first game of the Wild Card Series. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

This can probably be considered Giolito's final ascent to true acedom. He was perfect through six innings, and as Rick Morrissey of the Chicago Sun-Times notes, Giolito leaned heavily on his slider (26 sliders), more than he had in any prior start this season. Giolito will start Game 1 of the Division Series should the White Sox advance.