Giolito (10-13) took the loss in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Twins on Friday, allowing seven earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Giolito couldn't prevent the damage once again, as he's now allowed at least four earned runs in four of his previous five starts. Friday's loss was likely his final appearance of the season, and Giolito owns a disappointing stat line after the 2018 campaign with a 6.13 ERA (5.47 xFIP) and a 125:90 K:BB ratio over 173.1 innings.