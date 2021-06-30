Giolito (6-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Twins, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out one.

It wasn't a dominant performance, and Giolito looked like he might be in for a rough night after Josh Donaldson took him deep in the first inning, but the right-hander settled down and delivered his fourth straight quality start and eighth of the year. Giolito will take a 3.84 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 111:30 K:BB through 93.2 innings into his next outing.